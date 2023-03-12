KUER's 2023 Thank You Gift Selection
View our available thank you gifts:
$7/month
Fanny packs are back in a BIG way this year, and we’re adding ours to the mix! This red retro-style waist pack features three zippered pockets and adjustable straps so you can wear it around your waist or as a crossbody bag. And best of all, we’re throwing it back with our logo from the ‘80s! Celebrate old meets new when you select the KUER retro fanny pack as your thank you gift. $7/month or $84.
$10/month
We’ve brought back a new and improved version of our popular Great Salt Lake socks this spring! Featuring Briony the brine shrimp, these socks show your support for KUER’s newsroom and their coverage of Utah’s Great Salt Lake. Did you know: Brine shrimp — at just over ¼ inch long — are the largest animals that live in the salt lake? These adorable, KUER-exclusive socks are one-size-fits-most and manufactured in North Carolina by Sock Club. $10/month or $120.
$15/month
Get 12 months of digital access to The Washington Post. $15/month or $180.
$20/month
Get 12 months of all-device, digital access to The New York Times. $20/month or $240.
$30/month
Get 12 months of digital access to both The New York Times and The Washington Post. $30/month or $360.
Just in time for summer, we’re launching our new NPR/KUER backpack cooler! The backpack is made from sturdy PolyCanvas material with a waterproof PEVA lining, and it can hold up to 24 cans. It also features a zippered front pocket and a mesh side pocket for your water bottle, extra snacks or accessories. Get excited for warmer weather and grab the new NPR Backpack Cooler — it’s the perfect addition for your outdoor concerts or day hikes in the Wasatch. $30/month or $360.
KUER's Circle of Friends
Receive monthly updates via email that include invitations to local arts and cultural events, one invite per year to a KUER event and one KUER logo item per year. $50/month or $600.
Receive monthly updates via email that include invitations to local arts and cultural events, members-only events such as wine-tastings, lectures or cooking classes, one invite per year to a KUER event and one KUER logo item per year. $100/month or $1,200.
Receive monthly updates via email that include advance invitations to local arts and cultural events, members-only events such as wine-tastings, lectures or cooking classes, invitations to all KUER events, membership in the University of Utah's President's club and two KUER logo items per year. $208/month or $2,500.
Contact KUER's membership team with any additional questions about thank you gifts: memberskuer@kuer.org | (801) 581-5559