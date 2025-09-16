© 2025 KUER 90.1
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Nov. 18 — Covering the White House with NPR’s Tamara Keith and Doug Fabrizio

KUER 90.1
Published August 30, 2025 at 4:14 PM MDT

Join us for an evening with NPR Senior White House Correspondent Tamara Keith and “RadioWest” host Doug Fabrizio.

When: Tuesday, Nov. 18, 7 p.m.
Where: S.J. Quinney College of Law, 6th floor
Free parking is available at the law school and at the University of Utah stadiumRSVP:
This is a ticketed event ($15) and an RSVP is required.

Tamara Keith, NPR’s White House correspondent since 2014 and co-host of the NPR Politics Podcast, has covered the Obama, Biden and both Trump administrations, Hillary Clinton’s presidential campaign and the White House’s COVID-19 response. She is also a regular contributor to “PBS NewsHour,” appearing each week as part of its Politics Monday segment.

Keith began her NPR career in 2009 as a business reporter and has covered Congress, national crises and long-form human interest stories. With deep roots in public radio, she has contributed to stations across the country, co-founded B-Side Radio, and regularly appears on PBS NewsHour. She holds degrees from UC Berkeley and serves on advisory boards supporting journalism and civic engagement.
KUER Events
Support KUER
KUER is listener-supported public radio. Support this work by making a donation today.
Donate