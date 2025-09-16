Nov. 18 — Covering the White House with NPR’s Tamara Keith and Doug Fabrizio

Join us for an evening with NPR Senior White House Correspondent Tamara Keith and “RadioWest” host Doug Fabrizio.

When: Tuesday, Nov. 18, 7 p.m.

Where: S.J. Quinney College of Law, 6th floor

Free parking is available at the law school and at the University of Utah stadiumRSVP:

This is a ticketed event ($15) and an RSVP is required.

Tamara Keith, NPR’s White House correspondent since 2014 and co-host of the NPR Politics Podcast, has covered the Obama, Biden and both Trump administrations, Hillary Clinton’s presidential campaign and the White House’s COVID-19 response. She is also a regular contributor to “PBS NewsHour,” appearing each week as part of its Politics Monday segment.

Keith began her NPR career in 2009 as a business reporter and has covered Congress, national crises and long-form human interest stories. With deep roots in public radio, she has contributed to stations across the country, co-founded B-Side Radio, and regularly appears on PBS NewsHour. She holds degrees from UC Berkeley and serves on advisory boards supporting journalism and civic engagement.

