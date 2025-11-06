Nov. 12 — Through the Lens: 'The Last Republican'

What happens when a progressive Hollywood filmmaker and a conservative congressman team up to document one of the most volatile chapters in American politics? We are talking with Steve Pink — director of “Hot Tub Time Machine” — and Illinois Rep. Adam Kinzinger about their unlikely collaboration and the film that emerged.

When Speaker Nancy Pelosi appointed Kinzinger to the committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol attack, it marked a turning point in his political career — and his personal life. Pink, intrigued by the moment and the man, reached out to document the process. Kinzinger agreed, not because they shared political views, but because he admired Pink’s work. What followed was a raw, behind-the-scenes look at a lawmaker navigating partisan backlash, personal risk, and the pursuit of truth. Their film captures the emotional weight of the hearings and the human cost of standing up for democratic principles.

“The Last Republican” is part of our Through the Lens film series with the Utah Film Center. You can join us for a screening followed by a Q&A with the filmmaker Steve Pink and Rep. Adam Kinzinger. The screening is on Wednesday Nov. 12, at 7:00 p.m. at the Utah Film Center’s Black Box Theatre. You can find more information here.

When: Wednesday, Nov. 12, 7 p.m.

Where: Utah Film Center Black Box Theatre