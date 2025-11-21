Dec. 12 — EBC Winter Food and Clothing Drive

Join us for our 2025 Winter Food and Clothing Drive on Friday, Dec. 12, from 7:30 a.m.- 6 p.m. at the Eccles Broadcasd

Bring frozen turkeys, hams, and other food or clothing items to help Utah families in need during the holiday season. Drive up to our tent in the parking lot and EBC employees will unload your items. Your monetary donation is also welcome and tax deductible. Make checks out to Crossroads Urban Center, or use the link below to donate online.https://www.crossroadsurbancenter.org

