Dec. 3 — Through the Lens: 'Sovereign'

When: Wed. Dec. 3, at 7 p.m.

Where: Utah Film Center Black Box Theatre | 375 W 400 N (west entrance)

RSVP: Here

What happens when a father and son take their fight against government authority on the road? We are joined by director Christian Swegal to talk about “Sovereign,” the film inspired by Jerry Kane and his 16-year-old son, Joseph, who traveled the country offering specious readings of the Constitution and preaching resistance to the system before their fatal clash with police in Arkansas.

At its heart, “Sovereign” is also about the fragility of relationships — how bonds between family members, friends and communities can be strained or even broken when extreme beliefs take hold. It is a story that resonates today, touching on mental health, gun culture and the risks of radical ideologies that continue to shape headlines. To tell write his script, Swegal spent years researching fringe movements, the Kanes —including audio footage from their seminars and his own experience with a family member with similar ideologies.

“Sovereign” is part of our Through the Lens film series with the Utah Film Center. You can join us for a screening followed by a Q&A with Doug and filmmaker Christian Swegal.