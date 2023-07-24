As crisis calls climb, Utah County’s domestic violence shelter is short on space

Domestic violence cases in Utah County have more than doubled in the past three years. The Utah Department of Public Safety’s crime data dashboard shows 979 incidents in 2019 in the county. In 2022, there were 2,136.

Advocates don’t believe there is one central reason for the increase, but the COVID-19 pandemic may be a factor.

“There's a lot of different things that can play into the increase in domestic violence, but definitely the pandemic can cause more stressors, more financial strain that can increase those incidences,” said Ashlee Taylor, executive director at The Refuge Utah .

Formally known as The Center for Women and Children in Crisis, the first domestic violence shelter in Utah County , was rebranded in 2019 to promote an inclusive environment for men and women who are victims of an abusive relationship or sexual assault. The Refuge Utah also provides supportive services to individuals in Juab and Wasatch counties.

However, 45% of people staying in their safe house are from Provo or Orem.

Bonnie Shiffler-Olsen, a peer support specialist and advocate for the unsheltered in Provo recalled escaping an abusive relationship in 2013. She called the then Center for Children and Women in Crisis who were able to get her into shelter. Shiffler-Olsen has four kids from a previous relationship and the children were able to stay with their biological dad while she sought shelter.

“Having lived at the women and children safe house for even just that week, we were able to secure a spot that kind of pushed us to the top of the waiting list for [Provo] city housing. We still had an eight-month wait, during which time we were technically homeless. We had some friends who put us up.”

When they finally secured housing, she said it was like starting over from scratch.

“I mean, when we fled, we lost everything. We didn't have furniture, [but] we did have clothing.”

Ultimately, they got the necessities for their home, but Shiffler-Olsen said the abusive events have had long-lasting effects on her children, especially her youngest son.

A decade later, stories like Shiffler-Olsen’s are still happening, and in larger numbers.

During a July 18 work session, Taylor told the Provo City Council they don’t have enough beds in their safehouse for fleeing victims.

“We have 25 beds, which is very low for the population that we're serving. That's about one bed for every 27,000 individuals in the population.”

Taylor said they turned away 480 individuals in 2022 because their facilities were full. But even when that happens, advocates still try to make sure a victim has an alternative option to staying in an abusive home.

The Refuge Utah, like other domestic violence service providers, had a slice of their federal funding cut . Their Victim of Crimes Act grant award was cut by 45% this year.

“In contrast, we did receive additional state funds and they did that in the hopes to try and make up some of that difference,” Talyor said.

Taylor also told the council that work is underway to identify and secure funding to build a bigger shelter. Their hope is to find land in central Utah County with enough room for 60-75 beds to start.

Ultimately, Taylor said they need 100 beds in their safe house.

“We know there's a great need and we want to make sure that we can ensure each individual that reaches out for services receives the resources that they need, the advocacy that they need, the support that they need.”

If you or someone you know is experiencing abuse, help is available by calling the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 800-799-7233 or texting START to 88788.