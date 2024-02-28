Bill requiring armed security in Utah schools nears the finish line

A school safety bill that would require armed security at every Utah school just needs to pass through the full Senate before the legislative session ends on March 1.

The massive bill, over 2,500 lines long, is the product of months of work done by Utah’s School Security Task Force.

It would establish several new safety standards for schools, including having a panic button in every classroom. It also gives the state security chief, a position created last year, new responsibilities.

But the piece that has received the most attention from the public and pushback is the “school guardian” program.

Each school would either need to have a school resource officer, an armed security guard or a “school guardian,” which would be a school employee who is armed and trained to respond to “active threats.”

The Senate Education Committee unanimously gave the bill the thumbs-up Feb. 26 after it passed through the House. During the committee meeting, sponsor Republican Rep. Ryan Wilcox said he’s working on a new substitute version.

Wilcox said he would prefer that each school have a school resource officer, meaning a law enforcement officer who works at a school or district.

Wilcox said in one Utah high school about two guns are confiscated from students every week, but he didn’t name the school. In addition to the guns that shouldn’t be there, educators statewide are already legally carrying guns on school campuses with concealed firearm permits.

That’s why Wilcox said his bill is “not about adding more guns to schools. I promise you, they are already there.”

The goal, Wilcox said, is quicker response and intervention in an emergency situation.

One of the student members on Provo School District’s Board of Education, Will Weidner, told the committee that after talking with his peers, “we are not comfortable with armed volunteers in our schools.” He’d prefer the state give schools more funding so every school can have a school resource officer.

Standardized levels of safety

Currently, Wilcox told the committee, how safe a student is at school depends on where they are in the state, as some districts have more security than others.

His bill sets minimum safety and security standards for schools, both for their physical buildings and their protocols. It also requires that all school districts and first responder agencies use the same critical incident response protocol.

To determine what exactly is lacking, each school would be required to have a “safety needs assessment” done by the end of 2024. It would look at personnel, physical building security and emergency response protocols.

Based on the results, schools with the greatest need for more safety and security could get grant funding from the state.

Support from Parkland parents

While working on this proposed legislation, Wilcox visited Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, where 14 students and three staff members were killed in a 2018 shooting.

Two parents whose children were killed in that shooting have spoken at committee meetings and visited the Utah Capitol to urge lawmakers to pass this bill.

“We never thought it would happen in our community,” said Max Schachter, who lost his son Alex in the shooting. He warned that “it's not a matter of if, it's just a matter of when and where the next school shooting will happen.”

Lori Alhadeff’s daughter Alyssa was also killed at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High. Since then, Alhadeff has been advocating for states to pass “Alyssa’s Law,” which requires schools to have silent panic alarms in each classroom to notify law enforcement. Wilcox has incorporated that requirement into his bill.

Concerns about funding

While they agreed with the concept, Republican Reps. Marsha Judkins and Susan Pulsipher both said on the House floor on Feb. 12 they were voting against the bill because they wanted the state to give schools more funding to implement the requirements.

“If we are so passionate about this, then we should be willing to fund it. Having an unfunded mandate put on these schools is an undue burden that is very difficult,” Judkins elaborated.

The bill’s fiscal note says it could cost districts and charter schools a total of $22 million every year to pay for safety personnel, early warning software and annual firearms training. School districts would also have to pay to install the panic alert system equipment.

Other school safety bills

Another bill from Wilcox would make it a second-degree felony to make a hoax threat to a school. It also increases penalties for making a violent threat against a school, real or fake.

Republican Rep. Tim Jimenez’s bill would create a program to incentivize teachers to “responsibly secure or carry a firearm on school grounds,” by giving them free training on firearms and defending their classroom. Teachers would also be reimbursed up to $500 if they install a biometric gun safe in their classroom or office and receive liability protection.

