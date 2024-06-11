WATCH LIVE: 3rd Congressional primary debate with Bird, Dougall, Kennedy, Lawrence and Peay

With Rep. John Curtis pursuing a seat in the Senate, representation in Utah's 3rd Congressional District is wide open. This race is the most crowded field in this year's Republican primaries with five candidates: Roosevelt Mayor JR Bird, Utah State Auditor John Dougall, state Sen. Mike Kennedy, entrepreneur Case Lawrence and attorney Stewart Peay.

The 3rd Congressional GOP primary debate will be held on Wednesday, June 12, 2024, at 6 p.m. from the studios of PBS Utah in Salt Lake City. The moderator will be Thomas Wright, CEO and principal broker of Summit Sotheby’s International Realty. He has previously served as co-chair of the Utah Debate Commission, chairman of the Utah Republican Party and vice chair of the Republican National Committee.

Learn more about the candidates in the Republican primary with our CD3 voters guide.