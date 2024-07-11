WATCH LIVE: President Biden’s post-NATO summit news conference

President Joe Biden will close out the NATO summit in Washington — an event meant to showcase his leadership on the world stage — with a rare solo press conference. His stamina and effectiveness are under the microscope like never before and he's struggling to quell the Democratic Party's panic about his chances this November.

Biden is scheduled to speak and take questions from reporters at 6:30 p.m. EDT / 4:30 p.m. MDT from the Walter E. Washington Convention Center, where the NATO summit is being held in Washington D.C.

It'll be another opportunity to try to prove to the American public that he’s capable of serving another four years after his shocking debate flop threw the future of his presidency into doubt. Biden has tried to step up his performance since the debate but his follow-up interview on ABC was disappointing. Nothing he's tried seems to be stopping the bleeding, with more lawmakers calling for him to bow out in the face of concerns that he could hand the White House back to Republican former President Donald Trump.

