With $60M at stake, lawmakers praise the reinvestment plans of Utah’s universities

Just one hurdle remains before Utah’s eight degree-granting institutions can get the $60 million back that had been set aside by the Utah Legislature earlier this year. In order to earn that money back, schools had to come up with their own “strategic reinvestment” plans for cutting programs that would then be approved by state leaders.

At an Aug. 19 Higher Education Appropriations Subcommittee meeting at the state capitol, lawmakers gave the thumbs up to the proposed plans from Salt Lake Community College , Snow College , Southern Utah University , University of Utah , Utah State University , Utah Tech University , Utah Valley University and Weber State University .

The plans now head to the Executive Appropriations Committee, which will hold the final vote on whether to give the money back to schools.

The subcommittee weighed whether the plans met the various criteria outlined in HB265 , like using a data-based approach to cuts, maintaining a core general education curriculum and ensuring at least 30% of the reallocations happen this fiscal year.

Smaller schools like Snow College are trying to get around $1.7 million in funding back. Others, like the University of Utah, are aiming for as much as $19.6 million.

Most schools cut programs that graduate little to no students, while other programs, such as arts or languages , were discontinued in favor of a more business-minded approach . The state’s flagship research school cut more than 80 programs , which, like other schools, included language, arts and theater as well as some science, business and engineering degrees or certificates.

In June, the Utah Board of Higher Education approved five institutions’ strategic reinvestment plans. It then approved updated plans from the U, Utah State and Weber State in August. Across the eight schools, the Utah System of Higher Education estimates that $52 million of the reinvestment funds support instruction and research. Other investments include health care programs, STEM fields and student success initiatives.

School leaders shared with legislators how their plans promoted workforce alignment, emphasizing how data influenced decisions to cut programs or positions in favor of other resources, including academic advising and career coaching.

Utah Valley University President Astrid Tuminez told the subcommittee that higher education should “make us more fully human,” adding that people become better in whatever field they’re studying when they get a holistic course load, referring to general education.

“We balance that need for the workforce with this other need of how to create a society that is decent,” Tuminez said. “This is not a slash and burn. This is a thoughtful process.”

Presidents and provosts who spoke didn’t seem too worried about how these cuts, reallocations and mergers will impact their school communities. Each school addressed any concerns that came up throughout the almost year-long process through townhalls, surveys and open feedback.

Most expressed hope that students, faculty and staff will adapt to the changes, despite initial growing pains.

Weber State ran a survey of faculty and staff opinion on the direction of the university. Feelings were mixed. Twenty-nine percent of respondents said they were somewhat concerned with the direction the school was taking, and another 29% said they felt somewhat positive.

But, WSU President Brad Mortenson added, in a separate student survey, only 20% of students felt concern for the school’s future.

“That's a real testament to the faculty and staff of Weber State, of being focused on our students, even when we have concerns ourselves, we realize our bigger purpose is to help them achieve their dreams,” Mortenson said.

Most lawmakers on the committee said they were grateful for the work that schools put into reinvesting dollars.

Republican Rep. Neil Walter , the committee vice chair, told President Taylor Randall that the University of Utah’s reinvestment was the biggest ask out of all of them.

“It's very clear that you're thinking strategically about the future, and you're really doing your best to reinvest in future opportunity for our students and faculty,” Walter said. “I just want to express appreciation and thank you for all the efforts.”

But Democratic Sen. Kathleen Riebe took issue with the entire premise. She argued that because the majority of counties in Utah have educational institutions as one of their largest employers, it doesn’t make sense to cut those budgets in the first place.

“The cuts should have been more reflective of the actual businesses we are supporting here in the state of Utah that are paying our bills and keeping the lights on,” she said. “So I can't really support this strategic reinvestment plan review.”

She was the only legislator present to vote no on the recommendation.

The Executive Appropriations Committee is expected to meet in September for a final vote.

Editor’s note: KUER is a licensee of the University of Utah but operates as an editorially independent news organization.

