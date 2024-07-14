WATCH LIVE: President Biden’s Oval Office address after assassination attempt on Trump

President Joe Biden will speak from the Oval Office of the White House in the wake of the apparent attempted assassination of former President Donald Trump at a rally in Pennsylvania. The president's prime time address is scheduled for 8:00 p.m. EDT / 6:00 p.m. MDT.

Biden spoke briefly Sunday afternoon saying he and Jill Biden were praying for the family of Corey Comperatore, who was killed at the rally, and that he was sincerely grateful that Trump is “doing well and recovering.”

“There’s no place in America for this kind of violence, or any violence for that matter,” the president said.

