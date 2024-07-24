WATCH LIVE: Biden addresses his decision to drop out of the 2024 election

President Joe Biden will address the nation from the Oval Office on Wednesday evening on his decision to drop his 2024 Democratic reelection bid.

His speech is scheduled for 8 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. MT. KUER will carry live coverage. Find a station near you, or watch the video feed above.

After nearly a week of isolation at his Delaware home with his second bout with COVID-19, Biden is testing negative and returned to Washington on Tuesday. He declined to preview his message, telling reporters after he arrived at Joint Base Andrews on Air Force One to “watch and listen.”

"Why don’t you wait and hear what I say?” he said. On X, formerly Twitter, the president said he would speak about "what lies ahead, and how I will finish the job for the American people."

