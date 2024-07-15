Trump picks JD Vance as his VP. Will that help him make inroads in Utah?

Ohio Sen. J.D. Vance made a name for himself with his bestseller memoir, “Hillbilly Elegy.” If the presidential election goes the way former President Donald Trump hopes, Vance will be able to add another title to his resume: vice president.

“After lengthy deliberation and thought, and considering the tremendous talents of many others, I have decided that the person best suited to assume the position of Vice President of the United States is Senator J.D. Vance of the Great State of Ohio," Trump said in a post on his Truth Social network. Buzz had been building about the VP pick throughout the first day of the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee.

Chris Null, chair of the Salt Lake County Republican Party, was on the convention floor when the news dropped. Everyone “started picking up their phones,” he said and there was a gasp.

State delegate introductions were underway at the time and Utah Sen. Mike Lee, Null said, was the person to officially inform the crowd.

“Mike Lee announce[d] the delegates for Utah, and he followed that up with announcing that J.D. Vance is the new running mate for Donald Trump,” he said. “So that was super exciting.”

Soon afterward, Lee took to X, formerly Twitter, to share he was “so proud of his friend and colleague.”

Vance later arrived on the floor of the Republican National Convention for his formal nomination, walking out to Merle Haggard's “American First."

When JD Vance officially was nominated (to be the nominee). pic.twitter.com/SuCBOKShS9 — Lisa Desjardins (@LisaDNews) July 15, 2024

The 39-year-old Vance becomes the first millennial to join a major-party ticket at a time of deep concern about the advanced age of America’s political leaders. Democrats have been roiled over President Joe Biden’s age, 81, and Trump isn’t far behind at 78 years old. Trump has complimented Vance’s looks, saying he reminded him of “a young Abraham Lincoln.”

Null wants “a lot of new blood in politics,” so Vance’s age and the fact that he has only been in Congress since 2022 is a positive.

“I think we need to see more of the younger generation getting involved [in politics],” he said. “I think Donald Trump is great, but to have that younger vice president running with him, I think is fantastic.”

To him, Vance will help “unite” the party and reflect the Utah Republican message of “family, faith and freedoms.”

Born and raised in Middletown, Ohio, Vance joined the Marines and served in Iraq. He later earned degrees from Ohio State University and Yale Law School. He also worked as a venture capitalist. “Hillbilly Elegy,” which was published during Trump’s first run for president, earned Vance a reputation as someone who could help explain the New Yorker’s appeal in middle America. Especially among the working-class, rural white voters who helped Trump win the presidency. At the time, Vance was a “never Trump” Republican who called him “dangerous” and “unfit” for office.

But by the time Vance met Trump in 2021, he had reversed his opinion, citing Trump’s accomplishments as president. Once elected, Vance became a fierce ally on Capitol Hill, unceasingly defending Trump’s policies and behavior.

Vance has “a little bit more moderate tone,” Null said, that he hopes resonates with Utah Republicans who are turned off by Trump alone.

But 29-year-old alternate Republican Utah delegate Zac Wilson believes the Vance pick was more targeted at Rust Belt states like Michigan and Pennsylvania (both swing states) rather than “creating inroads with other geographies or groups.”

“J.D. Vance has a working-class background, military experience, and has definitely been loyal [to Trump],” said Wilson.

Utah Gov. Spencer Cox said in a social media post he was “impressed with the obstacles” the junior senator “has overcome in his life.” Also sharing on social media, Utah House Speaker Mike Schultz believes America “will benefit” from Vance’s perspective.

“I’m hopeful that the Republican Party and our nation can rally behind the Trump/Vance ticket to steer our country back on track,” Schultz wrote.

In a statement to KUER, Senate President Stuart Adams congratulated Vance and noted he looks forward to working with him “to unite and strengthen” the nation.

Utah Democrats condemned the VP choice saying Trump picked Vance because he “supports the extreme MAGA agenda” and would have voted not to certify the 2020 election results, unlike former Vice President Mike Pence. They also said his stance on topics like abortion, social security and Medicare are something Utahns should take note of.

“As Utahns, we value women’s rights, federal services, and most importantly, our country’s democratic institutions,” said party Chair Diane Lewis. “J.D. Vance does not share those values. That makes him the wrong candidate for our state and our country.”

KUER’s Jim Hill and the Associated Press contributed to this report.

