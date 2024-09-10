WATCH LIVE: Harris and Trump face off in the ABC News Presidential Debate

When Donald Trump and Kamala Harris meet onstage in Philadelphia for the ABC News Presidential Debate, they’ll both know there’s little debate that Pennsylvania is critical to their chances of winning the presidency.

The debate between Harris and Trump, and the first debate since the June debate that shook the race, will take place at the National Constitution Center in Philadelphia. ABC News organized the debate and it will be moderated by World News Tonight anchor and managing editor David Muir and World News Tonight Sunday anchor and ABC News Live Prime anchor Linsey Davis.

KUER will carry live coverage of the debate, both on the air and online, starting at 7 p.m. MDT on Tuesday, Sept. 10. Find a station near you, ask your smartspeaker to "play KUER" or watch the video feed above.

Pennsylvania, the most populous presidential swing state, has sided with the winner of the past two elections, each time by just tens of thousands of votes. Polling this year suggests the state will be close once more in November. A loss in the state will make it difficult to make up the electoral votes elsewhere to win the presidency.

Harris and Trump differ sharply in how they prepped for the debate. It reflects not just two separate visions for the country but two politicians who approach big moments very differently. The Democratic vice president cloistered in a historic hotel in downtown Pittsburgh to focus on honing crisp two-minute answers, per the debate’s rules. Trump, the Republican nominee, publicly dismisses the value of studying for the debate. He instead chose to fill his days with campaign-related events.

