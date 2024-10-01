WATCH LIVE: Vance and Walz face off in the CBS News Vice Presidential Debate

The vice presidential debate between Republican JD Vance and Democrat Tim Walz will bring together undercards who have spent two months going after each other and the top of each ticket.

KUER will carry live coverage of the VP debate, both on the air and online, starting at 7 p.m. MDT on Tuesday, Oct. 1. Find a station near you, ask your smartspeaker to "play KUER" or watch the video feed above.

The matchup, hosted by CBS News in New York, might not carry the same stakes as the Sept. 10 debate between former President Donald Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris. But it offers their top lieutenants a fresh opportunity to introduce themselves, vouch for their bosses and fulfill a time-honored role of a running mate: attack dog. It will involve the biggest television and online audience either No. 2 will see before Election Day.

More from NPR: Vance and Walz debate in New York City on Tuesday. Here’s what you need to know