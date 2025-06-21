VIDEO: President Trump addresses the nation after US bombs Iranian nuclear sites

President Donald Trump said the U.S. military struck three sites in Iran, directly joining Israel’s effort to decapitate the country’s nuclear program in a risky gambit to weaken a longtime foe. The strikes happened Saturday amid Tehran’s threat of reprisals that could spark a wider regional conflict.

The presdsident said he would address the nation at 10:00 p.m. ET / 8:00 p.m. MT. You can watch his remarks via the video above.

Iran’s nuclear agency has confirmed attacks took place on its Fordo, Isfahan and Natanz atomic sites, but is insisting its work will not be stopped. The Atomic Energy Organization of Iran issued the statement after Trump announced the American attack on the facilities.

“The Atomic Energy Organization of Iran assures the great Iranian nation that despite the evil conspiracies of its enemies, with the efforts of thousands of its revolutionary and motivated scientists and experts, it will not allow the development of this national industry, which is the result of the blood of nuclear martyrs, to be stopped,” it said in its statement.

The decision to directly involve the U.S. in the war comes after more than a week of strikes by Israel on Iran.

