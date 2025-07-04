Utah got some big wins, in cases and policy, from the Supreme Court this term

From upholding laws that require sites like PornHub to verify user age to allowing states to restrict gender-affirming treatments for transgender minors , Utah’s top legal official sees the U.S. Supreme Court’s just-wrapped term as a victory.

“I think this helps the state of Utah,” Utah Attorney General Derek Brown told KUER.

The high court agreed to hear 65 cases and issued 67 opinions during its October 2024 term. But Utah had its eyes on a few high-profile cases. Here’s where they ended up:

To Brown, the Supreme Court followed two themes this term.

“One is the ability of states to take specific actions that they believe protect the minors in their states,” he said. “And then the other theme is that of allowing states to make decisions as opposed to the federal government.”

All of the decisions pertinent to Utah, aside from the birthright citizenship one, “gives states more power and reduces the power of the executive branch to some degree.” He was particularly pleased with the age verification decision and the two environmental decisions handed down from the court.

The court agreed to take up another challenge involving the participation of transgender athletes in school sports next term. The case will argue the laws on the books in West Virginia and neighboring Idaho. Brown is hopeful the justices’ record will fall on Utah’s side. The state is currently tied up in litigation over its law that bans transgender girls from playing public school sports.

“The overall theme and message by the court is that if states are taking actions to protect their citizens, to protect kids, I think under the 10th Amendment, they're going to give them pretty wide latitude and discretion to do that,” he said.

While Brown believes the high court’s term theme was bolstering state rights and protecting minors, attorney and former Democratic candidate for Utah Attorney General Greg Skordas doesn’t view it that way. He said it feels like the theme was backing the Trump administration’s agenda.

Skordas also doesn’t believe the court’s decisions will impact existing state law that much, mostly because it aligns with what the Republican supermajority has already voted in.

“They are consistent with the Utah lawmakers,” he said. “Utahns are probably not taking a lot of issue with what the Supreme Court did. Certainly, our Legislature is not.”

Moving forward, Skordas thinks the Legislature could feel emboldened to pass more conservative policies because they will be supported by the Supreme Court.

“They can feel like at least they know where the wind is blowing and that the court is going to support certain ideologies.”

