USDA will move some Washington staff to Salt Lake City and other field offices

The U.S. Department of Agriculture will move thousands of employees out of the nation's capital in a reorganization the agency says will put them closer to customers while saving money, Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins said Thursday.

Around 2,600 workers — more than half the Washington, D.C. workforce — will be moved to five hubs stretching from North Carolina to Utah, Rollins said. The union representing federal workers immediately criticized the plan as a ploy to cut federal jobs, pointing out that some 95% of the department's employees already work outside Washington.

The move is part of President Donald Trump's effort to make the federal government slimmer and more efficient, which received a Supreme Court boost this month.

“American agriculture feeds, clothes, and fuels this nation and the world, and it is long past time the department better serve the great and patriotic farmers, ranchers, and producers we are mandated to support,” Rollins said in a statement.

The goal is to re-size the department so that costs don't outstrip available finances, as well as eliminate layers of management and consolidate redundant functions, the statement said. The department expects the plan to take several months. It follows a workforce reduction of more than 15,000 department-wide through voluntary retirements earlier this year.

Utah leaders, including Gov. Spencer Cox and Utah House Speaker Mike Schultz, quickly applauded the announcement.

Utah Republican Sen. John Curtis called the move "long overdue."

"Utahns are the best at advocating for and advancing American agriculture," he said. "I'm proud that the USDA has recognized that strength by choosing Utah as a hub for this renewed mission."

But Sen. Amy Klobuchar, a Minnesota Democrat and ranking member of the Senate Agriculture, Nutrition and Forestry Committee, demanded that department officials appear before the Senate to explain their thinking behind the “half-baked proposal.”

“I have serious doubts that the administration adequately considered the impact of this move on research and on services for farmers and rural Americans,” Klobuchar said in a statement.

Chad Hart, a professor of agricultural economics at Iowa State University, said the agricultural community is concerned about a “bumpy transition” reminiscent of similar action during Trump’s first term, when relocated Agriculture offices needed months to get up and running again.

Although it’s important to be closer to farmers and ranchers, he said, relocating those Agriculture employees also risks losing connection to Congress.

“You want that balance,” Hart said, to ensure effective farm policy.

Everett Kelley, national president of the American Federation of Government Employees, the labor union representing federal workers, agreed. He said staff in Washington ensure the agency has a “seat at the table” when lawmakers and the White House make decisions that affect farmers nationwide.

“I’m concerned this reorganization is just the latest attempt to eliminate USDA workers and minimize their critical work,” Kelley said.

Alex Craven, forest campaign manager for the Sierra Club, argued that the more the agency is cut, the easier it will be for the administration to suggest it can no longer do effective work and that parts of it, such as the Forest Service, need to be privatized.

The Agriculture Department reported that its headcount grew by 8% over the past four years, with salaries increasing by 14.5%. The statement from Rollins said the 4,600 employees in and around Washington are “underutilized and redundant” and housed in underused buildings with billions of dollars in deferred maintenance.

In the Washington region, the department will vacate three buildings and examine the best use of three others. One building set to be abandoned has $1.3 billion in needed but delayed maintenance and has room for 6,000 employees while only housing 1,900.

Wages will fall too, Rollins promised. The capital region is among the nation’s costliest to live, and department employees there are paid a surcharge of 34% to keep ahead of the cost of living. The surcharges range from 17.1% in Salt Lake City to 30.5% in Fort Collins.