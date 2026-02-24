WATCH LIVE: President Trump’s 2026 State of the Union

President Donald Trump will stand before Congress on Tuesday to deliver the annual State of the Union address to a suddenly transformed nation.

KUER will carry live coverage of the president's State of the Union both live on the radio and online at 9 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. MT. Watch the video feed above, find a station near you or ask your smart speaker to "Play KUER."

One year back in office, Trump has emerged as a president defying conventional expectations. He has executed a head-spinning agenda, upending priorities at home, shattering alliances abroad and challenging the nation's foundational system of checks and balances. Two Americans were killed by federal agents while protesting the Trump administration's immigration raids and mass deportations.

His address is likely to be a test run of the message Republicans will give to voters in November's elections for control of the House and the Senate.

The president and his party appear vulnerable, with polls showing that much of America distrusts how Trump has managed the government in his first year back in office. In addition, the Supreme Court last week struck down one of the chief levers of his economic and foreign policy by ruling he lacked the power to impose many of his sweeping tariffs.

Though Trump is expected to focus on domestic issues, his intensifying threats about launching military strikes on Iran over its nuclear program also cast a shadow over the address.

