WATCH LIVE: 1st Congressional primary debate with Blouin, Farrell, McAdams and Mohamed

After Utah's extended redistricting saga finally cemented the new 1st Congressional District, the four remaining candidates in the Democratic primary hope to secure their lead. The highly anticipated debate between the candidates features Liban Mohamed, the Democratic nominating convention winner, against former congressman Ben McAdams, state Sen. Nate Blouin and Salt Lake City tax attorney Michael Farrell.

The 2026 Democratic Primary Debate for the 1st Congressional District will be held Wednesday, May 27, 2026, at 6:00 p.m. from the studios of PBS Utah. KUER will carry live coverage on the radio and online starting at 6. Find a station near you, ask your smart speaker to "play KUER" or watch the video feed above.

The Utah Debate Commission is presenting the debate in partnership with PBS Utah. Fox13 News anchor Max Roth will moderate.