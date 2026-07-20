Gov. Cox tweaks his fireworks order for Pioneer Day, leaving it to cities

In the days leading up to the Fourth of July, Utah felt it was in a precarious position. Nearly 150,000 acres had been blackened by wildfire, temperatures were soaring and 39% of the state was in extreme drought. All of those worries prompted Gov. Spencer Cox to take the extraordinary step of restricting fireworks statewide ahead of Independence Day.

Municipalities could sidestep the emergency ban. And his executive order left open the possibility that restrictions could dampen Pioneer Day, Utah’s other fireworks-centric celebration.

Even though the state isn’t necessarily out of the woods yet, conditions are better. So the governor has returned primary authority over fireworks to local cities and towns.

“We are still asking Utahns to use good judgment,” Cox said in a statement. “If you live in an area that remains dry or windy, consider skipping fireworks altogether or attending a community fireworks show instead. Our firefighters have carried an incredible burden this summer, and every preventable fire matters.”

Since the ban over the Fourth of July, Utah has seen wildfires rage across the state as fire crews and nature tamped them down. As of July 20, 378,364 acres have burned, surpassing the acreage burned in the last five years . Monsoonal rains have arrived, which helped wildland firefighters but present a heightened flash flood risk in southern Utah, especially around burn scars.

“Recent storms have brought meaningful relief to many areas of the state,” Cox said. “At the same time, other communities remain at serious risk.”

The governor’s executive order remains in effect, but cities again have full authority over fireworks in the Pioneer Day window, July 22 to July 25. Cities can also request further restrictions in concert with the state forester and the Utah Division of Forestry, Fire and State Lands. The governor’s decision still preserves the ability of the state forester to act if conditions take a sudden change for the worse.

“This process gives communities flexibility while ensuring we can quickly implement additional restrictions where local fire conditions warrant them,” said State Forester Jamie Barnes. “We encourage everyone to check with their city before using fireworks.”

Fireworks are still prohibited on federal lands, including the Bonneville Salt Flats on July 24. Fireworks are also not allowed on state and unincorporated lands. State authorities remind the public that there are civil and criminal penalties for those who start a fire with illegal or negligent use of fireworks.