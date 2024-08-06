For the 2nd straight year, St. George had its hottest July on record

St. George has done it again.

For the second year in a row, it has set a new mark for its hottest July on record. Daytime high temperatures in St. George averaged a stifling 107.9 degrees this July. That broke last year’s record of 107.4 degrees

The 107.9 average was also a full 6 degrees warmer than St. George’s historical average from 1991-2020 and made it the hottest place in Utah. The city’s average temperature, which combines daily highs and lows, was also the warmest in the state at 92 degrees.

While temperatures in much of northern Utah were also above average in July, the increases were most pronounced across the southern part of the state.

Kanab had its hottest July on record with an average high of 99.2 degrees. That’s 5 degrees warmer than its historical normal. It also broke the city’s previous record of 98.4 degrees from 2023. Cedar City’s average high was 94.8 degrees, which tied for its second-hottest July on record. In Canyonlands National Park, the average high of 94.4 degrees tied for third-hottest.

The records or near records are another sign of global warming’s impact on Utah.

As climate change — fueled by greenhouse gas emissions — drives temperatures to new heights around the world, dangerous heat in Utah is becoming the new normal.

“If you took away climate change from the background, you may still have this heat wave occurring,” said National Weather Service Meteorologist David Church. “But how extreme it becomes or how frequent it becomes is dictated by what's happening with climate change.”

This summer, a ridge of high pressure has held hot, dry weather over southwest Utah, and there hasn’t been much relief from the delayed monsoon season.

“With that lack of moisture and that strong high-pressure system, that really lets us have much hotter days,” Church said.

“Thunderstorms are kind of mother nature's way to restore energy balance in the atmosphere. So that acts as a cooling mechanism to bring some rain-cooled air (and) develop cloud cover.”

That’s fueled a vicious cycle of compounding heat.

High temperatures in St. George have reached 100 degrees every day since June 21, 2024. That stretch of 46 consecutive days is the city’s second-longest streak on record and shows little sign of cooling. Based on the latest forecasts, Church said it’s near-certain the streak will extend through Aug. 10, and it has an 83% chance of extending through Aug. 15.

If that happens, St. George would set a new record for its highest number of consecutive 100-degree days. The previous record of 54 days has stood since 1995.

“The odds are in favor of getting there. So we’ll just have to watch it each day to see,” he said.

National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration This seasonal outlook from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration shows how above-average heat is expected to continue across Utah into the early fall.

The long-term forecast doesn’t offer much more hope either, Church said, with temperatures expected to remain above average through August and into the fall.

This type of relentless heat can quickly lead to tragic effects, especially as visitation at the region’s outdoor recreation sites continues to grow.

During one hot weekend in mid-July, three hikers died — a 52-year-old man and his 23-year-old daughter in Canyonlands National Park and a 30-year-old woman at Snow Canyon State Park near St. George. The following weekend, a 56-year-old woman died while hiking in Quail Creek State Park in Hurricane.

“With more people, especially those unfamiliar with desert conditions, the likelihood of heat-related incidents rises. This makes it crucial to enhance our educational efforts and ensure all visitors are well-prepared,” said Utah State Parks spokesperson Lindsay Higbee.

Like many other public lands agencies, Utah State Parks posts information about heat safety online and on social media, she said. Some parks, such as Snow Canyon, have also posted extra signs to warn visitors about the dangers of heat and the importance of hydration.

“With the extreme heat we’re experiencing this summer, it’s more important than ever for visitors to practice heat safety. We encourage everyone to take precautions, stay informed about current conditions and be fully prepared for the challenges of recreating in the heat.”