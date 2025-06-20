Record heat is in the forecast. Salt Lake County has ‘cool zones’ to help

Utah is once again dealing with extreme heat. The National Weather Service anticipates potentially record-breaking temperatures heading into the weekend.

Extreme heat is difficult for everyone, but especially for those experiencing homelessness. They are at a greater risk for heat-related illness and death, according to the National Integrated Heat Health Information System . They urge communities to act when temperatures go up.

That includes opening cooling centers and developing relationships with vulnerable populations.

Salt Lake County opens its “cool zones” during heat events. These are public spaces like libraries, senior centers and resource centers. Accessibility varies because most centers follow set business hours, and some are divided by age and gender. For example, senior centers are only available to people over the age of 60.

“We want to make sure that our most vulnerable do have access to cool spaces,” said Associate Deputy Mayor Katherine Fife .

“We certainly want to make sure that Salt Lake County folks know what we have available for them and when they can access it and how to access it,” Fife said.

Extreme heat is here, and there are Cool Zones across Salt Lake County to help. Cool Zones are air-conditioned public spaces where anyone can cool off for free. Cool Zones are free and open to the public during regular business hours; holiday closures apply. pic.twitter.com/NPQ5wOe1fl — Salt Lake County (@SLCoGov) June 19, 2025

Liz Sollis , communications director for the Mayor’s office, said these resources are critical government services.

“What we've seen as we continue to have extreme weather, whether it's really cold winters or very hot summers [is] there's a great need to have public resources and public services,” Sollis said.

Salt Lake County also works with other homeless resource groups to protect individuals from the heat.

Rescue Mission of Salt Lake , a private, faith-based homeless service provider, has a program called “Operation Hydration,” where outreach teams give people water, sunscreen, cover-ups and care kits.

“During the summer, we're keeping people alive so they're not dehydrated, and we're building trust with them and [a] relationship with our unsheltered friends,” said Executive Director Chris Croswhite. “So when they want to change, they already know us.”

The teams also invite people back to their shelters, where they can cool off and have access to cell-phone charging stations, emergency blankets and other care items.

Fife said it's important that every resident in Salt Lake County stays healthy and happy.

“It's just a really kind of this collective effort of the county, citizens and our public facilities to make sure that everyone can stay cool during your top hot days.”

