Why are more Mountain West communities trying to protect the night skies?

Twilight seemed to go on forever beside the mountain lake where about 20 people were patiently waiting for the stars. But clouds that had threatened rain earlier were beginning to give way to a crisp navy sky, as tiny white dots revealed themselves.

"The Big Dipper has just poked out a little bit, and we're going to have to really crane our necks," said Joan Veillaux, one of the Forest Service rangers leading this "star party" at a campground in Twin Lakes, Colo., near Leadville.

Attendees gazed up and released a chorus of "oohs" and "aahs." Leo Pareti, another ranger and an astronomy expert, set up a high-powered telescope, focused on a pair of stars orbiting around each other.

"Oh, I can see!" one stargazer exclaimed, peering into the eyepiece.

Eric Schuette / Colorado Parks and Wildlife The Perseid meteor shower at Eleven Mile State Park in Colo. in 2024. Eleven Mile is among several state parks in Colorado working on becoming certified with DarkSky International.

The sky could soon get even darker around here because there's an effort underway to reduce the glow coming from streetlights and storefronts in town. Leadville's leaders are applying for a certification through the nonprofit organization DarkSky International that reflects its efforts to reduce light pollution.

"We are using light excessively and incorrectly where we live and work," said Michael Rymer, the community programs manager for DarkSky International.

Artificial light is known to affect human and animal health — throwing off circadian rhythms, keeping urban birds up later and hindering dung beetles' nighttime navigation.

Due to light pollution, 4 out of 5 people living in North America can't see the Milky Way. But more than 230 places have joined DarkSky's effort to reverse this trend.

"We are not trying to get rid of all light altogether," Rymer said. "We're trying to use light more responsibly.

The Mountain West plays a big role. Flagstaff, Ariz., became the first-ever dark sky community in 2001. Central Idaho is home to the only dark sky reserve in the U.S. and Utah has the highest concentration of dark sky places globally. Leadville wants to join the ranks.