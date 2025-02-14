© 2025 KUER 90.1
Salt Lake City names leaders for 2034 Olympic organizing committee

KUER 90.1 | By Associated Press
Published February 14, 2025 at 5:26 PM MST
The Olympic rings displayed outside of the Salt Lake City and County Building at Washington Square, July 24, 2024. Salt Lake City was named the host of the 2034 Winter Olympics early that morning.

Former Utah House speaker and U.S. Senate candidate Brad Wilson is the new CEO of the Utah Olympic organizing committee.

The group, which is hosting the Winter Games in 2034, announced its leadership team Friday.

Fraser Bullock will serve as executive chair and president. Bullock was chief operating officer for the 2002 Olympics in Utah.

Lindsey Vonn is part of the six-person executive committee, along with Bullock and U.S. Olympic and Paralympic leaders Sarah Hirshland and Gene Sykes.

The next Winter Games are next February in the Italian cities of Milan and Cortina d’Ampezzo. The 2030 Games have been awarded to the French Alps.
Associated Press
Founded in 1846 in New York City, The Associated Press is a not-for-profit news agency.
