© 2023 KUER 90.1
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
State Street

In Utah, politics is piety … right?

Published September 19, 2023 at 2:00 AM MDT
Ways To Subscribe
Rakel Davis
/
KUER

It’s no secret that Utah is known for a dominant religion. The state is home to roughly 2.2 million members of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints — about 65% of the population. Depending on where you are in Utah, the church can have a huge impact on daily life. But for some younger members of the faith, the bond between church life and political identity is becoming less and less strong.

Guests: 

  • Lee Hale, NPR Producer and former KUER religion reporter
  • Amanda Walton, a progressive Latter-day Saint

Recommended Reading and Listening:

Tags
State Street The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day SaintsUtah Republican Party
Stay Connected
Related Content
Support KUER
KUER is listener-supported public radio. Support this work by making a donation today.
Donate