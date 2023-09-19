In Utah, politics is piety … right?

It’s no secret that Utah is known for a dominant religion. The state is home to roughly 2.2 million members of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints — about 65% of the population. Depending on where you are in Utah, the church can have a huge impact on daily life. But for some younger members of the faith, the bond between church life and political identity is becoming less and less strong.

Guests:

Lee Hale , NPR Producer and former KUER religion reporter

, NPR Producer and former KUER religion reporter Amanda Walton, a progressive Latter-day Saint