State Street

Life is good and affordable in Utah, right?

Published October 10, 2023 at 2:00 AM MDT
Rakel Davis
/
KUER

While we LOVE Utah’s National Parks, craggy peaks and outdoor spaces, beauty doesn’t pay the rent! We’ll admit that Utah’s housing prices are nowhere near what’s found in the Bay Area or other major American cities, but is Utah affordable for Utahns? As the state has grown, so have the housing costs — leaving many stuck between a rock and a hard place.

Guests:

  • Sophie Harlam, a young Utah homeowner
  • Andra Ghent, University of Utah finance professor who specializes in the economics of housing

Recommended Reading and Listening:

