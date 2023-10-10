Life is good and affordable in Utah, right?
While we LOVE Utah’s National Parks, craggy peaks and outdoor spaces, beauty doesn’t pay the rent! We’ll admit that Utah’s housing prices are nowhere near what’s found in the Bay Area or other major American cities, but is Utah affordable for Utahns? As the state has grown, so have the housing costs — leaving many stuck between a rock and a hard place.
Guests:
- Sophie Harlam, a young Utah homeowner
- Andra Ghent, University of Utah finance professor who specializes in the economics of housing
Recommended Reading and Listening:
- Prices, rates and inventory continue to conspire against Utah first-time homebuyers
- At the moment, Utah’s first-time homebuyers assistance has a narrow fit in the market
- Salt Lake City mayoral candidates spar over their visions on homelessness and housing
- The first Ogden mayoral debate highlights the struggle with affordable housing
- Even affordable housing tenants feel the pressures of Salt Lake City’s climbing rents
- With homebuying out of reach, Utah rents are feeling the pressure
- Right now, Utah’s housing market favors owners looking to upgrade, not first-timers
- Lehi faces an age-old question: How dense should new housing be?