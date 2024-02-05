Just a strong, independent energy state

© 2024 KUER 90.1
Published February 5, 2024 at 12:00 AM MST
Rakel Davis
When you flip on the light switch, you probably aren’t thinking what it takes to bring that electricity into your room. It kind of seems like magic. But as it turns out, Utah lawmakers are super duper thinking about it. Republican leaders want the state to pursue energy independence. This week, we break down what that means and what it would cost.

Voices:

Recommended Reading and Listening:

