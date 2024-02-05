Just a strong, independent energy state
When you flip on the light switch, you probably aren’t thinking what it takes to bring that electricity into your room. It kind of seems like magic. But as it turns out, Utah lawmakers are super duper thinking about it. Republican leaders want the state to pursue energy independence. This week, we break down what that means and what it would cost.
Voices:
- Rob Godby, University of Wyoming energy economist and associate professor
- Rep. Mike Schultz, Utah Speaker of the House
- Sen. Nate Blouin, D-Salt Lake
- Michele Beck, director of the Utah Office of Consumer Services
