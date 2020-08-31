Electricity

-
Wyoming and federal officials will formally kick off construction Tuesday of the massive TransWest Express transmission line project which will export wind power from Wyoming to southern California.
The closure of the San Juan Generating Station follows years of legal battles by environmentalists and mounting regulatory pressures aimed at curbing pollution and climate change.
Despite widespread recognition of the crisis, the states missed a deadline this week to propose cuts. And the government stopped short of imposing cuts on its own.
The seasonal storage project is one of several undertakings that could help determine how big a role hydrogen will play in providing reliable, carbon-free energy in the future.
The state is taking an “any of the above” approach to energy development, meaning all different types of resources are on the table.
AM News Brief: U president's response to racist incident, COVID update & "middle housing" for Utah's home crisis
PM News Brief: USU police chief resignation, hydropower and drought & federal money for Utah airports
Thousands of Northern Utah Residents are still without power after high winds damaged the electrical system in Weber and Davis Counties over the…
A new company has a proposal to turn Sandy city's household trash into electric energy. If approved, it would be the first facility of its kind in Utah.…