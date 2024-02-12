© 2024 KUER 90.1
State Street

What up with the Great Salt Lake? (2024 version)

Published February 12, 2024 at 12:00 AM MST
What’s the most obvious Utah landmark you can see from space? We’ll give you a hint. It’s not the Kennecott Mine. And it’s not that weird spider claw thing at the Loveland Living Planet Aquarium in Draper, either. We’re talking about the Great Salt Lake. We heard from a lot of you that the lake is top of mind this legislative session. So this week, we’re talking about what’s going on with Utah’s greatest, saltiest lake and what is being done right now to rescue it.

Voices:

Recommended Reading and Listening:

