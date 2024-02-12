What up with the Great Salt Lake? (2024 version)
What’s the most obvious Utah landmark you can see from space? We’ll give you a hint. It’s not the Kennecott Mine. And it’s not that weird spider claw thing at the Loveland Living Planet Aquarium in Draper, either. We’re talking about the Great Salt Lake. We heard from a lot of you that the lake is top of mind this legislative session. So this week, we’re talking about what’s going on with Utah’s greatest, saltiest lake and what is being done right now to rescue it.
Voices:
- Brian Steed, Great Salt Lake commissioner
- Spencer Cox, governor of Utah
- Mike Schultz, Speaker of the Utah House
