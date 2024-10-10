© 2024 KUER 90.1
State Street

Amendment A falls into the void

Published October 10, 2024 at 12:00 AM MDT
Rakel Davis
KUER

For now, voters get to avoid making a tough policy decision: give the Utah Legislature more flexibility with income tax dollars or get rid of the state portion of sales tax on food. Done in by the same arguments that struck down Amendment D before it, the state conceded the court battle over Amendment A to “prevent unnecessary expenditure of tax dollars.” But just because it’s out of the picture now, doesn’t mean the Legislature is giving up the fight forever.

Voices:

  • Brigette Weier, Democratic voter in Salt Lake County 
  • Nicki Brammer, Republican voter in Utah County 
  • Renée Pinkney, president of the Utah Education Association
  • Karen Peterson, Republican Rep. from Davis County 
  • Martha Harris, KUER education reporter 
  • Phil Dean, chief economist with the Kem C. Gardner Policy Institute.

Recommended Reading and Listening:

