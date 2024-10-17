© 2024 KUER 90.1
State Street

Utah’s Senate race is hot for climate change

Published October 17, 2024 at 12:00 AM MDT
Rakel Davis
/
KUER

In Utah, climate change is felt in an iconic shrinking lake, massive wildfires and rising temperatures. Both major party candidates in the race to replace Sen. Mitt Romney have staked their platform on the issue. In one corner you have a conservative climate king John Curtis. In the other, powder-loving progressive Caroline Gleich. So if they agree that climate change is real and in large part caused by humans, what is there left to argue about? Turns out, a lot.

Voices:

Recommended Reading and Listening:

Tags
State Street Elections 2024Senate RaceClimate ChangeJohn CurtisCaroline GleichDonald Trump
