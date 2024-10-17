Utah’s Senate race is hot for climate change
In Utah, climate change is felt in an iconic shrinking lake, massive wildfires and rising temperatures. Both major party candidates in the race to replace Sen. Mitt Romney have staked their platform on the issue. In one corner you have a conservative climate king John Curtis. In the other, powder-loving progressive Caroline Gleich. So if they agree that climate change is real and in large part caused by humans, what is there left to argue about? Turns out, a lot.
Voices:
- Donald Trump, former president of the United States
- Carlton Bowen, Independent American Party of Utah candidate for U.S. Senate
- Caroline Gleich, Democratic candidate for U.S. Senate
- Rep. John Curtis, Republican candidate for U.S. Senate
- Shawn Teigen, president of the Utah Foundation
