WATCH LIVE: 2024 US Senate debate with Carlton Bowen, John Curtis and Caroline Gleich

Utah's Senate race become the one to watch once Sen. Mitt Romney announced it was "time for a new generation of leaders" and bowed out of seeking reelection. The GOP primary was crowded, but voters handed Rep. John Curtis a convincing nomination victory. He will face Independent American candidate Carlton Bowen and Democratic candidate Caroline Gleich in the debate.

The 2024 U.S. Senate debate will be held on Thursday, Oct. 10, 2024, at 6 p.m. MDT from the Browning Center on the campus of Weber State University. The debate, organized by the Utah Debate Commission, will be moderated by Glen Mills, director of communication and government relations at the Utah Department of Corrections. Mills is a former anchor and political correspondent for ABC4 News in Salt Lake City.

