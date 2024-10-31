© 2024 KUER 90.1
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
State Street

Could Utah follow Colorado down the purple path?

Published October 31, 2024 at 12:00 AM MDT
Ways To Subscribe
Rakel Davis
/
KUER

It’s no secret that Utah is growing fast! With a state population expected to double to 6 million people by 2050, could Utah go the way of Colorado and change into a purple, then blue, state? The two states might look similar on paper (hellooooo outdoorsy people!), but politics is weird and there are lots of factors that might indicate that a purple future could be less inevitable for Utah than some on the left hope.

Voices:

  • Brigette Weier, Utah voter
  • Kimberly Wagner, Utah voter
  • Randy Miguel, Utah voter
  • Nicki Brammer, Utah voter
  • Zac Wilson, former Republican candidate for Utah’s 3rd Congressional District
  • Gabi Finlayson, co-founder of Elevate Strategies, a left-leaning political consulting firm.
  • Rob Witwer, former Colorado Republican state representative and author
  • Ben McAdams, former Utah Democratic congressman, state senator and Salt Lake County mayor

Recommended Reading and Listening:

Tags
State Street Elections 2024Utah VotersPartisan PoliticsColoradoUtah Democratic PartyUtah Republican PartyBen McAdams
Stay Connected
Support KUER
KUER is listener-supported public radio. Support this work by making a donation today.
Donate