Could Utah follow Colorado down the purple path?

It’s no secret that Utah is growing fast! With a state population expected to double to 6 million people by 2050, could Utah go the way of Colorado and change into a purple, then blue, state? The two states might look similar on paper (hellooooo outdoorsy people!), but politics is weird and there are lots of factors that might indicate that a purple future could be less inevitable for Utah than some on the left hope.

Voices:

Brigette Weier, Utah voter

Kimberly Wagner, Utah voter

Randy Miguel, Utah voter

Nicki Brammer, Utah voter

Zac Wilson , former Republican candidate for Utah’s 3rd Congressional District

, former Republican candidate for Utah’s 3rd Congressional District Gabi Finlayson , co-founder of Elevate Strategies, a left-leaning political consulting firm.

, co-founder of Elevate Strategies, a left-leaning political consulting firm. Rob Witwer , former Colorado Republican state representative and author

, former Colorado Republican state representative and author Ben McAdams , former Utah Democratic congressman, state senator and Salt Lake County mayor

Recommended Reading and Listening: