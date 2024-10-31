Could Utah follow Colorado down the purple path?
It’s no secret that Utah is growing fast! With a state population expected to double to 6 million people by 2050, could Utah go the way of Colorado and change into a purple, then blue, state? The two states might look similar on paper (hellooooo outdoorsy people!), but politics is weird and there are lots of factors that might indicate that a purple future could be less inevitable for Utah than some on the left hope.
Voices:
- Brigette Weier, Utah voter
- Kimberly Wagner, Utah voter
- Randy Miguel, Utah voter
- Nicki Brammer, Utah voter
- Zac Wilson, former Republican candidate for Utah’s 3rd Congressional District
- Gabi Finlayson, co-founder of Elevate Strategies, a left-leaning political consulting firm.
- Rob Witwer, former Colorado Republican state representative and author
- Ben McAdams, former Utah Democratic congressman, state senator and Salt Lake County mayor
