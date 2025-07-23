Public radio has faced unprecedented challenges this year, but here's your chance to make things a little bit more fun. That’s right, we're launching KUER's seventh "Design Our Hoodie" contest. We want to see you flex your creative muscle.

Here's the challenge: Create an original hoodie design that captures the KUER vibe. You'll get our attention if you incorporate KUER's 65th anniversary, but please go in whatever direction your creativity takes you.

The winning design will be featured on hundreds of hoodies during our 2025 Fall Fund Drive, as they'll be thank-you gifts for KUER supporters. That means your art will be worn throughout Utah and beyond. Prizes for the winner include: four hoodies featuring your design, on-air recognition during fund drive, a KUER swag gift bag, and $100 Amazon gift card. (The total prize package value is no more than $300)

Timeline:

Submissions start: July 25, 2025

Deadline: Aug. 24, 2025 at 11:59 p.m. MDT

The winner will be announced in time for the 2025 Fall Fund Drive.

Guidelines:

Colors: Up to four (no blends or shading)

Size: Maximum 12" × 12" per side

Sides: Design for front, back or both

Format: Vector file required (.eps preferred)

File size: 1GB maximum

Art must be original works of human creativity (No AI allowed)

Submit your design here!

If you would like to use KUER's logo, download the jpg file. If you would like a vector version of the logo, or if you have any additional questions, please email Elenor Gomberg at egomberg@kuer.org .

Note: Final hoodie style and color determined by KUER staff. Winner may work with printing company for minor adjustments.

