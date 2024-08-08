Counterculture

-
Salt Lake City Metal Vocalist Alec Lange has been perfecting his craft for 14 years, proving the stigma surrounding the genre false.
With the rise of collecting records, another forgotten way to play music has resurfaced too — cassette tapes. In Salt Lake City, local artists and labels have embraced the once-obsolete art of tape duplication.
Four friends ran around the giant whale sculpture at 9th & 9th hundreds of times to reach 26.2 miles. Now, others are also running the “Whaleathon.”
The drag show fundraiser for Pride of Southern Utah brought fans and performers together after a year of controversy, bans and lawsuits in southwest Utah.
Some players said Dungeons & Dragons lets them take a break from the real world. Since it’s fantasy, they get to leave parts of the real world that they don’t like at the door.