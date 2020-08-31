-
Colorado and Idaho represent two different poles of state-level political homogenization. Both are fast-growing Rocky Mountain states that have been transformed by the influx of new, like-minded residents.
-
Welcome back! It's time for the 2023 Utah Legislative Session. The *BEST* 45 days of the year, in our unbiased opinion.
-
No lawmaker in modern history has received committee assignments without caucusing with a party.
-
Four hundred million voting records from all 50 states were used to analyze voter behavior.
-
Have questions about unaffiliated voters as Utah’s primary election approaches? We have answers.
-
Former Housing Secretary Julián Castro Is First Democratic 2020 Presidential Candidate To Visit UtahJulián Castro, a former Texas mayor and cabinet member in the Obama administration, became the first Democratic candidate to campaign for the 2020 race in…
-
WASHINGTON, D.C. — The new chairman of the House Natural Resources Committee said he expects Congress to investigate the Trump administration’s decision…
-
The Utah Democratic Party will elect new leadership at its organizing convention in Ogden this weekend — but recent allegations of sexual harassment by a…
-
Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders and new Democratic National Committee Chair Tom Perez will be making a stop in Utah next week as the Democrats try to…
-
She calls herself a right-wing conservative, but Janalee Tobias immersed herself in liberal social media this fall. Now she says she understands better…
-
More than half of the voters in Utah were highly concerned about partisan politics in the most recent survey by the non-profit Utah Foundation. The survey…
-
The chairman of the Utah Democratic party is stepping down from the position he’s held for nearly three years.Jim Dabakis says he’s resigning to deal with…