Nov. 20 - Through The Lens: 'Takin' Care of Business'

Featuring a Q&A moderated by KUER’s RadioWest host Doug Fabrizio with the film’s director, Tyler Measom, in partnership with the Utah Film Center.

When: Wednesday, November 20, 7 p.m.

Where: The Salt Lake City Library, Nancy Tessman Auditorum

Get tickets

From the age of twelve, Canadian Randy Bachman dreamed of becoming a rock star. That dream began to take shape when he purchased a 1957 Gretsch 6120 guitar with his lawn-mowing earnings. Almost like magic, the guitar inspired Randy to write hit songs effortlessly.

Later, Randy’s bands, The Guess Who and Bachman-Turner Overdrive (BTO), would go on to achieve fame with chart-topping hits like “American Woman,” “Takin’ Care of Business,” and “You Ain’t Seen Nothin’ Yet”—all written with the Gretsch guitar. Despite his wild success, Randy’s Mormon faith and family kept him grounded, though part of him believed the rock-and-roll magic would last forever.

In 1977, Randy’s beloved guitar was stolen from his hotel room, triggering a series of personal and professional setbacks, including bankruptcy, divorce, and rejection from the music industry. For the next 45 years, he relentlessly searched for his lost guitar, convinced its recovery would miraculously restore his former success and happiness.

The film Takin’ Care of Business captures Randy’s journey. Thanks to the help of an internet sleuth, the Gretsch has been located in the hands of a Tokyo rockabilly musician named TAKESHI. But, before Randy can reclaim it, he must battle cancer.

Filled with archival footage, music, and personal stories, and culminating in the extraordinary rediscovery of the guitar, this documentary explores timeless themes of obsession, hope, artistic creation, and triumphing against all odds, offering a powerful story of loss, recovery, and the enduring magic of music.

