Public Broadcasting Executive Receives Community Catalyst Award

Avanza, KUER and PBS Utah are pleased to share that executive director Maria O’Mara was awarded the Community Catalyst Award by WE RISE – Juntos Evolucionamos.

The August awards dinner honored women, allies and leaders who open opportunities for Spanish-speaking communities by sparking change, strengthening community bonds and uplifting others.

"Maria O’Mara embodies what it means to be a catalyst for community transformation,” said Rossina Lake, founder and CEO of RC2 Communications. “Through her visionary leadership at KUER and PBS Utah, and her commitment to launch Avanza 88.3 FM, she has amplified diverse voices and made public media more inclusive, accessible, and reflective of Utah’s evolving communities. This award honors not only her achievements, but the ripple effect of impact she continues to create for future generations."

Spearheaded by O’Mara, KUER and PBS Utah created Avanza, 88.3, Utah’s first truly bilingual public radio station and one of few of its kind in the country. O’Mara is amplifying underrepresented voices in public media and inspiring public media organizations nationwide with Avanza’s innovative format.

Avanza provides bilingual and bicultural Utahns with a much-needed, culturally relevant platform that blends music discovery with community building. Its mission is to connect and celebrate local Latino and bicultural communities through diverse stories, Latino voices and meaningful conversations.

“Avanza’s growing audience confirms for us every day that this was a wise programming decision,” O’Mara said. “I think we’re opening the door to a generation of new listener-supported radio fans.”

As part of Hispanic Heritage Month, Avanza 88.3 will host its official Launch Party on Oct. 2 at The Drift Lounge in Salt Lake City, an evening of live performances, DJs, and cultural celebration.

