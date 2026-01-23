March 11 — Through the Lens: 'Confessions of a Good Samaritan'

Director Penny Lane’s decision to become a “good Samaritan” by giving one of her kidneys to a stranger turns into a funny and moving personal quest to understand the nature of altruism. Confessions of a Good Samaritan is a provocative inquiry into the science, history, and ethics of organ transplantation, asking an ancient question in a whole new way: Who is your neighbor, and what do you owe them?

“Confessions of a Good Samaritan" is part of our Through the Lens film series with the Utah Film Center. Join us for a screening followed by a Q&A moderated by RadioWest host Doug Fabrizio with Director Penny Lane.

When: Wednesday, March 11, 7 p.m.

Where: Utah Film Center | 375 W 400 N (west entrance)

This is a free event, but an RSVP is appreciated.