KUER Wins 10 Awards in First Half of 2026

KUER is pleased to share that its newsroom received 10 awards from The Society of Professional Journalists’ 2026 Top of the Rockies Awards for excellence in journalism competition, including three first place, two second place and five third place wins. The newsroom was recognized for reporting on St. George dino diggers racing to save fossils from development; vote by mail changes; county-by-county water goals; and the perils of the Russian olive on the Escalante River.

Check out the list of awards:

Science and Technology FeatureFirst Place

“These St. George dino diggers are in a race to save fossils from development”

David Condos

Podcast

First Place

State Street: “Mr. Postman, are there vote by mail changes for me?”

Caroline Ballard, Sean Higgins, Hugo Rikard-Bell, David Childs, Jim Hill

Religion Feature

First Place

“A psychedelic sacrament. A Provo police raid. What counts as a religion?”

Ciara Hulet

Social Justice Photography/Videography

Second Place

“Families say painful goodbyes to SLC's Fleet Block murals of people killed by police”

Martha Harris

Obit Writing

Third Place

“Mia Love, a former Utah congresswoman of many firsts, dies at 49”

Sean Higgins

Ag and Environment Feature

Third Place

“Saving Utah prairie dogs from the Black Death with peanut butter and flea meds”

David Condos

Multimedia Story

Third Place

“Utah has county-by-county water goals. Is your county hitting them?”

David Condos

Illustration

Third Place

“Utah @ Work”

Rakel Davis, Jim Hill

Feature Photography/Videography

Third Place

“Saving Utah prairie dogs from the Black Death with peanut butter and flea meds”

David Condos

Climate Photography/Videography

Third Place

“Utah beat back the Russian olive on the Escalante River. That progress is in peril”

David Condos

