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KUER Wins 10 Awards in First Half of 2026

KUER 90.1 | By Elenor Gomberg
Published April 28, 2026 at 3:10 PM MDT

KUER is pleased to share that its newsroom received 10 awards from The Society of Professional Journalists’ 2026 Top of the Rockies Awards for excellence in journalism competition, including three first place, two second place and five third place wins. The newsroom was recognized for reporting on St. George dino diggers racing to save fossils from development; vote by mail changes; county-by-county water goals; and the perils of the Russian olive on the Escalante River.

Check out the list of awards:

Science and Technology FeatureFirst Place
These St. George dino diggers are in a race to save fossils from development
David Condos

Podcast
First Place
State Street: “Mr. Postman, are there vote by mail changes for me?
Caroline Ballard, Sean Higgins, Hugo Rikard-Bell, David Childs, Jim Hill

Religion Feature
First Place
A psychedelic sacrament. A Provo police raid. What counts as a religion?
Ciara Hulet

Social Justice Photography/Videography
Second Place
Families say painful goodbyes to SLC's Fleet Block murals of people killed by police
Martha Harris

Obit Writing
Third Place
Mia Love, a former Utah congresswoman of many firsts, dies at 49
Sean Higgins

Ag and Environment Feature
Third Place
Saving Utah prairie dogs from the Black Death with peanut butter and flea meds
David Condos

Multimedia Story
Third Place
Utah has county-by-county water goals. Is your county hitting them?
David Condos

Illustration
Third Place
Utah @ Work
Rakel Davis, Jim Hill

Feature Photography/Videography
Third Place 
Saving Utah prairie dogs from the Black Death with peanut butter and flea meds
David Condos

Climate Photography/Videography
Third Place
Utah beat back the Russian olive on the Escalante River. That progress is in peril
David Condos
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Press Release
Elenor Gomberg
Email: egomberg@kuer.org
See stories by Elenor Gomberg
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