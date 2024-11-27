’Tis the season for Utah to flex its mighty volunteering muscles

Like the Grinch’s heart that grew three times bigger with the true meaning of the holidays, there’s a surge of volunteers this time of year. There’s something about the holiday spirit that gets people engaged in service, said Dan Benshoff , the chief development officer with Volunteers of America Utah.

“November and December, it's oftentimes hard to find spots to volunteer in our kitchens and in donation rooms,” he said.

Volunteers of America Utah helps people who need shelter or are struggling with their mental health or addictions. About 3,000 Utahns give their time to the group every year.

On Monday, some of those volunteers were on hand at the Season of Service event in Salt Lake City. It’s a Thanksgiving dinner for people who experience homelessness. About two dozen community groups were on hand.

There were 5,000 meals served, according to the Larry H. Miller Company, which sponsored the annual event. And there were several other services available including a clothing drive, medical and dental care and free haircuts. That’s where Benshoff’s group came in.

Barbers and stylists with Volunteers of America Utah gave 121 new ’dos to people who are unsheltered in Utah.

“It’s amazing to see how a haircut can lift somebody,” Benshoff said. “Some of the interactions leave people in tears, especially when they get finished up, take a look in the mirror, and then ask for a hug from the stylist. It’s by far the best event of the year we get to participate in.”

It’s a display of charity that shouldn’t surprise. Utah has topped the AmeriCorps ’ list of volunteerism every time it comes out, which is every other year. They’ve been tracking the data since 2017.

Michael D. Smith , AmeriCorps’ CEO, said that’s because of the state’s culture when it comes to helping others.

“There is the faith traditions that are so dominant in Utah that make volunteering an early ask. That starts when you're very young,” Smith said.

He also said Utah businesses, schools and civic organizations give people opportunities to serve.

In 2023, more than 46% of Utahns volunteered with a nonprofit. That compares with about 28% nationwide. About 68% of Utahns helped in a more informal way, neighbors helping neighbors.

About 1.2 million people in the state formally volunteered, giving more than 114 million hours of service. And it translates into real money. AmeriCorps says it’s worth about $3.8 billion.

Smith said many communities wouldn’t be able to address the challenges they face without this volunteer force. But there’s also a wider impact.

“We also know that we have healthier, happier, more engaged, more united communities when people are serving.”