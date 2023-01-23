Emily Pohlsander graduated with a journalism degree from Missouri State University and has worked for newspapers in Missouri and North Carolina. She was recognized by the Missouri Press Association for her series on budget cuts in six adjacent school districts. And she established Newspapers in Education programs in several community papers in southwest Missouri while serving on the NIE state board. Emily enjoys reading thick books on White House intrigue, gardening with her husband and hosting dinner parties. She loves to laugh and is proud to be raising three Utahns in the shadow of Mt. Olympus. Her online shopping addiction is dishes, dishes and more dishes.