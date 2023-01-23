Emily PohlsanderMorning Edition Producer
Emily Pohlsander graduated with a journalism degree from Missouri State University and has worked for newspapers in Missouri and North Carolina. She was recognized by the Missouri Press Association for her series on budget cuts in six adjacent school districts. And she established Newspapers in Education programs in several community papers in southwest Missouri while serving on the NIE state board. Emily enjoys reading thick books on White House intrigue, gardening with her husband and hosting dinner parties. She loves to laugh and is proud to be raising three Utahns in the shadow of Mt. Olympus. Her online shopping addiction is dishes, dishes and more dishes.
One year after the Supreme Court changed the landscape of abortion, Utah’s laws remain tied up in courts. The president of Pro-Life Utah is confident though that the state will prevail.
We asked a clinical health psychologist to walk us through the runner’s high and other ways athletes harness pain to build both their motivation and training regimens.
Reducing the amount of lawn around the home and opting for water-wise plants can help Utah keep the strides it made dealing with the drought, says a BYU grass expert.
As the lake level drops, more tar seeps are exposed — entrapping birds and small mammals. Writer Gretchen Henderson says the hauntingly beautiful phenomenon is a barometer of climate change.
As historic snow melts, search and rescue teams are preparing their swiftwater specialists. The Utah State Search and Rescue advisory board is worried about running out of money to reimburse counties as the number of rescues have risen over the years.
Marginalized groups can go through their day on high alert, leading to physical and mental health problems, says researcher Lisa Diamond of the University of Utah.
BYU human resources professor says employees can advocate for their mental health needs by letting management know when they are struggling and enlisting co-worker help.
It’s been a month since the devastating earthquake that hit Turkey and Syria. During that time, Sevtap Yilmaz felt the anxiety of family back home.
Even as Utah legislators work to regulate youth access to social media, studies haven’t shown a clear link between depression and anxiety and teen online activity.
Craft chocolatiers credit the state’s dry air and cooler temperatures for helping them make their artisan bars.
For one folklorist, bringing rigidity to a day marked by disorder takes away the spooky spirit. On the other hand, cranky kids are a horror all their own.
Skiers are always looking for speed. So why not add some horsepower?