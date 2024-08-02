These are the 13 books now banned statewide from Utah schools
Thirteen books are now banned from all Utah public schools per a list released Friday afternoon, Aug. 2, by the Utah State Board of Education. Utah’s first statewide removal list was also emailed to the appointed representative in each district and charter school who has to deal with “sensitive materials” issues.
A new law that updated the state’s “sensitive materials” law required the board to create and distribute the list. To be included, titles had to be removed from either three school districts, or two school school districts and five charter schools, for being “objective sensitive material.” That means the work is considered “pornographic or indecent” as defined in state code.
The 13
- “A Court of Thorns and Roses” by Sarah J. Maas.
- Reported by Alpine, Davis, Jordan, Nebo and Washington school districts.
- “A Court of Frost and Starlight” by Sarah J. Maas.
- Reported by Alpine, Davis, Jordan, Nebo and Washington school districts.
- “A Court of Mist and Fury” by Sarah J. Maas
- Reported by Alpine, Davis, Nebo and Washington school districts.
- “A Court of Silver Flames” by Sarah J. Maas
- Reported by Alpine, Davis, Nebo and Washington school districts
- “A Court of Wings and Ruin” by Sarah J. Maas
- Reported by Alpine, Davis, Nebo and Washington school districts.
- “Empire of Storms” by Sarah J. Maas.
- Reported by Davis, Jordan and Washington school districts.
- “What Girls are Made of” by Elana K. Arnold.
- Reported by Alpine, Davis, Jordan and Washington school districts.
- “Milk and Honey” by Rupi Kaur
- Reported by Davis, Jordan and Washington school districts.
- “Forever” by Judy Blume
- Reported by Davis, Nebo and Washington school districts.
- “Tilt” by Ellen Hopkins
- Reported by Davis, Tooele and Washington school districts.
- “Fallout (Crank, Book 3)” by Ellen Hopkins
- Reported by Alpine, Davis and Washington school districts.
- “Oryx and Crake” by Margaret Atwood
- Reported by Davis, Jordan and Washington school districts.
- “Blankets” by Craig Thompson
- Reported by Davis, Nebo and Washington school districts.
The Washington County School District and the Davis School District both removed all 13 books that ended up on the statewide list. So far, none of the books were reported by individual charter schools.
Many on the list have commonly been challenged in libraries across the country, according to data tracked by PEN America, a group that advocates for free expression.
What happens next
Now, every Utah school district and charter school that owns any of these books will have to “dispose” of them. It has been left to individual districts and schools to establish policies on how to get rid of books, but they can't sell or distribute them, according to the board.
The state board does have the opportunity to step in and overturn any removals if they want to. Within 30 days of a statewide removal notice, a board member can request to put that title on the agenda for a full board vote to potentially overturn the removal. Schools would not be required to return the book to shelves, however.
This is the first statewide book removal list, but likely won’t be the last. Districts and charters will continue reporting any books deemed “objective sensitive material.” If any more titles rise to the threshold, the board will notify schools and keep updating the list.