These are the 13 books now banned statewide from Utah schools

Thirteen books are now banned from all Utah public schools per a list released Friday afternoon, Aug. 2, by the Utah State Board of Education. Utah’s first statewide removal list was also emailed to the appointed representative in each district and charter school who has to deal with “sensitive materials” issues.

A new law that updated the state’s “sensitive materials” law required the board to create and distribute the list. To be included, titles had to be removed from either three school districts, or two school school districts and five charter schools, for being “objective sensitive material.” That means the work is considered “pornographic or indecent” as defined in state code.

The Washington County School District and the Davis School District both removed all 13 books that ended up on the statewide list. So far, none of the books were reported by individual charter schools.

Many on the list have commonly been challenged in libraries across the country, according to data tracked by PEN America, a group that advocates for free expression.

What happens next

Now, every Utah school district and charter school that owns any of these books will have to “dispose” of them. It has been left to individual districts and schools to establish policies on how to get rid of books, but they can't sell or distribute them, according to the board.

The state board does have the opportunity to step in and overturn any removals if they want to. Within 30 days of a statewide removal notice, a board member can request to put that title on the agenda for a full board vote to potentially overturn the removal. Schools would not be required to return the book to shelves, however.

This is the first statewide book removal list, but likely won’t be the last. Districts and charters will continue reporting any books deemed “objective sensitive material.” If any more titles rise to the threshold, the board will notify schools and keep updating the list.