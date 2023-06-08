June 14 — Through The Lens "Squaring the Circle (The Story of Hipgnosis)"

Join us at the Salt Lake City Library for a free screening of "Squaring the Circle (The Story of Hipgnosis)" and a post-film discussion with local artist Jan Haworth, moderated by "RadioWest" host Doug Fabrizio.

Wednesday, June 14, 7 p.m.

Free event | RSVP required.

Whether you’re a fan of Pink Floyd or not, chances are you know exactly what the album covers of "The Dark Side of the Moon" and "Wish You Were Here" look like. But you might not be familiar with the creative duo behind those iconic images: Storm Thorgerson and Aubrey “Po” Powell, or the innovative design studio Hipgnosis.

Hipgnosis went from making covers for their mates (the likes of David Gilmour and Syd Barrett) to establishing themselves as the driving force behind visual identities of some of the most popular artists of the 1970s (think Led Zeppelin and Paul McCartney). Their methods were unconventional, their budgets often unreasonable, but they were fearless visionaries who artfully manipulated photographic images long before computer graphics became ubiquitous.

In his first documentary, music video legend, Anton Corbijn, who has directed feature films about Joy Division and music videos for bands like Nirvana, Nick Cave and Depeche Mode, tells the story with his trademark black-and-white style – and the result is wildly entertaining.