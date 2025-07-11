© 2025 KUER 90.1
QB Jake Retzlaff says he is transferring from BYU

KUER 90.1 | By Associated Press
Published July 11, 2025 at 6:17 PM MDT
BYU quarterback Jake Retzlaff (12) celebrates with fans after the win over Baylor after an NCAA college football game on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2024, in Waco, Texas.
Richard W. Rodriguez
/
AP
BYU quarterback Jake Retzlaff (12) celebrates with fans after the win over Baylor after an NCAA college football game on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2024, in Waco, Texas.

BYU quarterback Jake Retzlaff is transferring after a tumultuous few months that included being named in a civil sexual assault suit that was later dismissed.

“After a lot of prayers, reflection and conversations with those I trust, I've made the difficult decision to officially withdraw from BYU and the BYU football program,” Retzlaff posted Friday on Instagram. “BYU has meant more to me that just football. It's been a place of growth — spiritually, mentally and physically. I'm grateful for every teammate, coach, staff member and fan who's supported me along the way.”

Retzlaff reportedly faced a suspension for violating the honor code at the university, which is run by the Mormon church, after acknowledging a consensual sexual relationship in his defense against the lawsuit.

Retzlaff threw for 2,947 yards and 20 touchdowns with 12 interceptions last season as the Cougars contended for a spot in the Big 12 championship game.

BYU coach Kalani Sitake avoided commenting on Retzlaff's situation at Big 12 media days earlier this week, saying it was a private matter and he shouldn't comment before Retzlaff.
