PBS Utah, KUER and The Salt Lake Tribune are excited to announce the highly anticipated Salt Lake City mayoral debate, featuring candidates Erin Mendenhall and Rocky Anderson. The debate will take place Oct. 4 at 6 p.m., and will be moderated by Lauren Gustus, executive editor at The Salt Lake Tribune.

This engaging and informative debate will shed light on the vision, policies and plans of the candidates campaigning for the role of Salt Lake City mayor. The event is expected to draw a wide audience interested in the future of the city.

People will have multiple options to watch or listen to the debate live. Tune in to PBS Utah on channel 7.1 to catch the debate on television or listen live on KUER, 90.1. Also, the event will be live streamed on:



ASL interpretation will be available on all platforms and Spanish audio will be available on broadcast and on-demand via pbsutah.org. This will ensure that audience members have the opportunity to follow the debate in their preferred language.

The Salt Lake City mayoral debate promises to be a critical conversation, allowing viewers to gain meaningful insights into the candidates' viewpoints and plans for the city's future. The partnership between PBS Utah, KUER and The Salt Lake Tribune demonstrates a commitment to delivering a well-rounded and comprehensive debate experience to the community.

Don't miss this exciting opportunity to engage with the candidates and learn more about their vision for Salt Lake City. Tune in to the Salt Lake City Mayoral Debate on Oct. 4 at 6 p.m., airing on PBS Utah and KUER in partnership with The Salt Lake Tribune.

