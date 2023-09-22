We are thrilled to announce the Ogden Mayoral Debate, featuring candidates Taylor Knuth and Ben Nadolski, which will be hosted by KUER, PBS Utah, and Weber State University’s Walker Institute of Politics and Public Service. Join us on October 19th at 6:30 p.m. at the Lindquist Hall Building on the Weber State University campus. The debate, moderated by KUER’s Caroline Ballard, will provide valuable insights into the candidates' vision, policies, and plans for Ogden's future.

You have the option to attend the event in person at the Haven J. Barlow Lecture Hall or stream it online:



Don't miss this critical conversation that will offer a deeper understanding of the candidates' perspectives. The Ogden Mayoral Debate is a free event, and no tickets are required.

Event Details:

Hosted by KUER, PBS Utah, and Weber State University’s Walker Institute of Politics and Public Service

Haven J. Barlow Lecture Hall, Lindquist Hall Building

Weber State University |Thursday, October 19, 2023, 6:30 p.m.

