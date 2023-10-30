November 8 — Through the Lens: 'Body Parts'

Join "RadioWest's" Doug Fabrizio at the Salt Lake City Library for a screening of "Body Parts" and a post-film discussion with director Kristy Guevara-Flanagan and producer Helen Hood Scheer.

Wednesday, November 8, 7 p.m.

Salt Lake City Library, 210 E. 400 S., SLC, UT 84111

Innovative and incisive, Body Parts explores the evolution of desire and “sex” on-screen from a woman’s perspective. Demystifying the often invisible processes in creating intimacy for film and television, the documentary sheds light on the most closely-guarded secrets of an industry now at a crossroads. Featuring candid interviews with actors and creators who are advocating for real change, including Jane Fonda, Joey Soloway, Angela Robinson, Karyn Kusama, Rose McGowan, Rosanna Arquette, Alexandra Billings, Stacy Rukeyser, Emily Meade, David Simon, and Tanya Saracho. Deftly illustrated with movie clips stretching back to Eadweard Muybridge’s motion studies, Body Parts is part film-history lesson on the dominance of the heterosexual male gaze and part clarion call for employing intimacy coordinators across the entertainment field. It neither shies away from uncomfortable conversations nor ignores imagemakers trying to set a higher, more inclusive bar on set and on screen. Filmmakers Kristy Guevara-Flanagan and Helen Hood Scheer investigate the past in order to push towards a more equitable future for women in front of and behind the camera.

