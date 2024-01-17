February 21 — Through the Lens: 'The Eternal Memory'

Join "RadioWest's" Doug Fabrizio for a screening of "The Eternal Memory" and a post-film discussion.

Wednesday, Feb. 21, 7 p.m.

Salt Lake City Library, 210 E. 400 S., SLC, UT 84111

RSVP

"The Eternal Memory" tells a profound and moving love story that balances vibrant individual and collective remembrance with the longevity of an unbreakable human bond. Augusto and Paulina have been together and in love for 25 years. Eight years ago, their lives were forever changed by Augusto’s Alzheimer’s diagnosis. As one of Chile’s most prominent cultural commentators and television presenters, Augusto is no stranger to building an archive of memory.

Now he turns that work to his own life, trying to hold on to his identity with the help of his beloved Paulina, whose own pre-eminence as a famous actress and Chilean Minister of Culture predates her ceaselessly inventive manner of engaging with her husband. Day by day, the couple faces this challenge head-on, relying on the tender affection and sense of humor shared between them that remains, remarkably, fully intact.